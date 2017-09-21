Suspect in 9-month-old child's murder previously charged with child endangerment, arrest records show

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police served a search warrant at a Myrtle Beach home Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of an 11-month-old child. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The mother of a 9-month-old child who had been missing since July helped bury the infant after her boyfriend "severely beat" the baby, according to arrest warrants.

In a video posted Sunday to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, Lt. Joey Crosby announced the baby's mother, Ladasha Harriett, and her boyfriend, Daquan Simmons, were both arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Saturday, officials discovered what they said was the remains of the baby.

Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the baby girl as Aaliyana McCoy. Fowler said the remains were found in the Socastee area. He believes she was 9 months old at the time of her death, which he estimates to be on or about July 15, 2017.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

According to arrest warrants, Harriett witnessed Simmons "severely beat" the infant on or about July 15. Simmons then reportedly took the deceased infant in her car seat to an undisclosed location in an effort to conceal her remains.

The following day, July 16, both Harriett and Simmons went back to where the baby was left, purchased a shovel, and buried the baby in a different undisclosed location, warrants stated.

Simmons has been charged with homicide by child abuse, and Harriett has been charged with homicide by child abuse, aiding or abetting, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center's website.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division's special victims unit is assisting with the investigation, according to Crosby.

Both suspects will appear before a Circuit Court Judge for a bond hearing which has not yet been scheduled.

MBPD reports show the Department of Social Services initiated the investigation into the disappearance of Aaliyana McCoy.

According to Myrtle Beach police, this is not the first time Simmons is facing charges involving a child.

Arrest records show Simmons has faced several charges in the past, including burglary, resisting arrest and child endangerment.

A report from 2014 states that when police tried to arrest Simmons for armed robbery, he allegedly held up a 12-month-old baby to try to block officers as he attempted to run away.

He was later charged for unlawful conduct towards a child, but that charge was dropped the same day Simmons pleaded guilty to burglary and resisting arrest.

Now, Simmons is facing homicide by child abuse..

Myrtle Beach police served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the child's disappearance.

Crosby previously said the mother of the child was arrested on Friday in Columbia and transported back to Myrtle Beach.

If you have any information on this case, please call MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for a memorial service.

