Suspect in 9-month-old child's murder previously charged with child endangerment, arrest records show

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will keep the public even more informed with the launch of its new mobile app for IOS and Android phones.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will keep the public even more informed with the launch of its new mobile app for IOS and Android phones.More >>
The victim of a fatal shooting Sunday night that occurred near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach was a pregnant woman whose child did not survive.More >>
The victim of a fatal shooting Sunday night that occurred near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach was a pregnant woman whose child did not survive.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
The buzz in football locker rooms now are focused on President Donald Trump's recent criticism of the NFL and how many players reacted.More >>
The buzz in football locker rooms now are focused on President Donald Trump's recent criticism of the NFL and how many players reacted.More >>
A federal lawsuit filed against a former Horry County police officer and the department itself by a man who claimed the officer used “false information” to obtain a search warrant during a narcotics investigation has been settled out of court.More >>
A federal lawsuit filed against a former Horry County police officer and the department itself by a man who claimed the officer used “false information” to obtain a search warrant during a narcotics investigation has been settled out of court.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.More >>
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Seven Amarillo residents have been arrested in connection with an online child predator operation.More >>
Seven Amarillo residents have been arrested in connection with an online child predator operation.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
Police say a mom and her stepdaughter first had a verbal dispute with the female driver. The suspects then approach her car and grabbed her by the hair and neck. They pulled the woman out through an open window and punched her multiple times.More >>
Police say a mom and her stepdaughter first had a verbal dispute with the female driver. The suspects then approach her car and grabbed her by the hair and neck. They pulled the woman out through an open window and punched her multiple times.More >>
A local restaurant owner says he's taking a stand after recent friction between the NFL, its players and President Trump, over the national anthem.More >>
A local restaurant owner says he's taking a stand after recent friction between the NFL, its players and President Trump, over the national anthem.More >>