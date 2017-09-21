Myrtle Beach police: Foul play suspected in disappearance of 11-month-old child

Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced Wednesday that one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach are coming. Brad Dean, the President of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce clarified that Delta is introducing a new flight connecting Shanghai to Atlanta, allowing travelers from China to then connect to Myrtle Beach.More >>
A woman wanted in two Myrtle Beach robberies was arrested in Virginia in connection with a shooting involving a Virginia state trooper.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After weakening to a category 2 hurricane over Puerto Rico, Maria is gradually gaining strength and is now a category 3 hurricane.More >>
One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month at the Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City that injured one person.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
