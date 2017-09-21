Myrtle Beach police: Foul play suspected in disappearance of 11-month-old child

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police served a search warrant at a Myrtle Beach home Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of an 11-month-old child. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.

According to a video post from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, the child has not been seen since July. He added that police do suspect that foul play is involved in this investigation.

Crosby did stress that the public is not in danger.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division's special victims unit is assisting with the investigation, according to Crosby.

