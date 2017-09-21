Horry County School District sued by subcontractor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County School District is being sued after a construction supply company claims it owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Capitol Materials is not only suing Horry County Schools, but also the contractors, sub contractors, and insurance companies behind the construction of the five new County schools.

The lawsuits were filed last week. WMBF News received court documents on Thursday, which show the company wants to be paid $780,000 and attorney fees.

Capitol Materials managers said they provided materials and equipment for the construction of the five new schools in Horry County and that it was never paid by the subcontractor, Hester Drywall.

FirstFloor, the company that is in charge of the five new schools, released a statement on Thursday:

Firstfloor Energy Positive is the Design/Builder for the Horry County School Projects. Three of the schools that were under construction were successfully completed and opened in August - Socastee Elementary, St. James Intermediate and Ten Oaks Middle School. Hester Drywall contracted with Metcon | T.A. Loving, a contractor on the projects, to perform drywall and acoustical ceiling tile work on all five schools. Unfortunately, during August, Hester Drywall went out of business. Capitol Material of Savannah claims that it was not paid by Hester Drywall for materials that it provided and has filed lawsuits as a result. Hester Drywall was required to be bonded as part of its contract and its surety is involved and will be working through the claims related to them. Additionally, our understanding is that Horry County Schools is not party to these lawsuits.

Capitol Material’s lawyers and Hester Drywall could not be reached for comment.

