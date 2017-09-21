Myrtle Beach armed robbery suspect arrested in Virginia, accused of shooting involving state trooper

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman wanted in two Myrtle Beach robberies was arrested in Virginia in connection with a shooting involving a Virginia state trooper.

According to information from the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office website, Karisa Shyanne Daniels was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the robberies Daniels is a suspect in occurred on Sept. 4 at Romer’s Pizza at 3401 Kings Hwy., and Sept. 10 at the Ocean Dunes Resort at 201 75th Ave. North.

In Myrtle Beach, Daniels faces two counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Upon completion of the extradition process, Daniels will be transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail, according to Crosby.

