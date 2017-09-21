Suspect charged with shooting at Lake City mobile home park that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month at the Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City that injured one person.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, Victavian Montay Burgess, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An incident report from the Lake City Police Department states the shooting happened on Aug. 6. When police arrived at the mobile home park, they were met by the victim, who had a shirt or towel over the gunshot wound on his lower-left stomach.

The victim’s friend told police the two were walking back from Coker Mobile Home Park when someone approached the man and asked him “where his shades were,” the report stated.

According to the friend, the victim said he didn’t have them and began arguing with the suspect.

Eventually, the suspect reportedly pulled a gun and shot the victim, according to the incident report.

Another officer spoke with the witness’ father, who said he thought the assailant was a guy named “Scoot.” Police later found out that alias is used by the suspect, the report stated.

