Retail group seeks to find new tenant for local Gander Mountain site

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – After months of confusion over will it or won’t it remain open, the fate of the Gander Mountain store in Carolina Forest has been sealed.

A “retail for lease” listing for the freestanding Gander Mountain store off U.S. 501 in the Myrtle Beach area appears on the website for The Shopping Center Group.

The listing for the 45,600-square-foot property states the site “offers excellent visibility with 255 feet of frontage along Hwy. 501 with 178 parking spaces.”

Realtor Jeff Yurfest, with The Shopping Center Group, said he has been hired to find a tenant for the space, located at 1049 Glenforest Road.

He added that it is safe to say it will no longer be a Gander Mountain location.

The question of what, exactly, would happen to the local store has been up in the air since Gander Mountain’s corporate officials announced in March they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close 32 stores. The Myrtle Beach location was not on that list.

Then, in May, company officials announced that all 126 Gander Mountain locations would close after being acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc. The Carolina Forest store had a “going out of business” sign adorned over the front entrance.

Later, Camping World CEO Mark Lemonis made another announcement of a list of Gander Mountain stores that were not closing. The Myrtle Beach branch was one of them.

Lemonis said the company was working with several liquidators to purchase what was left of Gander Mountain.

Dr. John D'Ambrosio, president of the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina, previously said in this particular case, it's not false advertising because Gander Mountain is going out of business.

Now, with this “for lease” listing, the confusion over the status of the Myrtle Beach location seems to have come to an end.

See the full retail for lease listing from The Shopping Center Group below:

