Man arrested after striking girlfriend with car in Conway area, police say

After months of confusion over will it or won’t it remain open, the fate of the Gander Mountain store in Carolina Forest has been sealed.More >>
The FBI investigative activity in Marion County Wednesday was connected to federal indictments on drug-related charges of 16 people, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced Wednesday that one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach are coming. Brad Dean, the President of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce clarified that Delta is introducing a new flight connecting Shanghai to Atlanta, allowing travelers from China to then connect to Myrtle Beach.More >>
A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic violence Wednesday after he reportedly struck his girlfriend with his car while she was walking down the road near Conway.More >>
Wilson High School Choral Music Instructor Megerlyn Davis was selected as the Florence School District One Teacher of the Year for 2017-18. Davis was selected from over 20 applicants at Florence One Schools, and was surprised with the honor Wednesday by Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges and an entourage of school personnel and media, according to a news release from the district.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A Houston County grand jury indicted the four suspects in a sexually charged home invasion robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Park Place on June 12.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
