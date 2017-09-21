Man arrested after striking girlfriend with car in Conway area, police say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic violence Wednesday after he reportedly struck his girlfriend with his car while she was walking down the road near Conway.

Jason Dewey Gaines was arrested in the parking lot of the Wild Wing Resort Wednesday. He told police that after got into a verbal fight with his live-in girlfriend, she left their home and began walking on Wild Wing Blvd. toward a storage unit on Highway 501, the police report states.

Gaines then made “several conflicting statements as to how the collision occurred between the victim and his vehicle,” the report states, first saying that she “jumped in front of” his car, then saying she “jumped on top of” it. He said he tried to drive around his girlfriend and avoid striking her.

Gaines was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after he was medically cleared for an anxiety attack that allegedly occurred, the report states.

Police then spoke to the victim in the hospital. She said Gaines had been “on a rampage” due to narcotic use for several days. She said she first saw him speeding down Wild Wing Blvd. while she was walking towards Hwy. 501, then come back towards her. She said she was walking in the grass area between Hwy. 501 North and the woods when Gaines drove toward her at a high rate of speed. She told police she tried to get out of the way, but was unable to do so, and she was struck by Gaines’ vehicle.

She stated her left arm became “mangled around her neck,” and that she remembered “being up in the air” after being struck, but couldn’t remember much after that.

At first, HCPD considered this an attempted murder investigation, but Gaines has since been charged with criminal domestic violence of a high an aggravated nature, according to police. No bail has been set, and he remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.