TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes 2 lanes at Hwy. 17 and 14th Ave. S. in North Myrtle Beach

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic violence Wednesday after he reportedly struck his girlfriend with his car while she was walking down the road near Conway.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced Wednesday that one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach are coming. “Bringing the tourists who spend the most in the US to Myrtle Beach just got easier,” Rhodes announced in a Facebook post. “Delta has made official what we have all been working to get done for years.”More >>
Two southbound lanes are shut down at South Highway 17 and 14th Avenue South due to an accident, according to an alert from the North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety.More >>
Wilson High School Choral Music Instructor Megerlyn Davis was selected as the Florence School District One Teacher of the Year for 2017-18. Davis was selected from over 20 applicants at Florence One Schools, and was surprised with the honor Wednesday by Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges and an entourage of school personnel and media, according to a news release from the district.More >>
As the fall season begins, that means flu season is right around the corner and South Carolina’s moderate climate may be to blame when it comes to how long it lasts.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.More >>
