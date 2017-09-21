TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes 2 lanes at Hwy. 17 and 14th Ave. S. in North Myrtle Beach

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes 2 lanes at Hwy. 17 and 14th Ave. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two southbound lanes are shut down at South Highway 17 and 14th Avenue South due to an accident, according to an alert from the North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

