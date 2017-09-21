Wilson High choral music teacher selected as FSD1's Teacher of the Year

Megerlyn Davis being presented a bouquet of flowers for being selected Teacher of the Year for FSD1. (Source: FSD1)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Wilson High School Choral Music Instructor Megerlyn Davis was selected as the Florence School District One Teacher of the Year for 2017-18.

Davis was selected from over 20 applicants at Florence One Schools, and was surprised with the honor Wednesday by Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges and an entourage of school personnel and media, according to a news release from the district.

The selection panel reviewed all the applicants for teacher of the year, and the four teachers whose applications received the highest scores were chosen as Honor Roll Teachers. Those teachers were Ms. Davis, Pamela Daniels of Sneed Middle; Vanessa Harkless of Lester Elementary; and Carla Summersett of West Florence High School, who all went through classroom observations and interviews conducted by the selection panel, district officials stated.

“Providing performance opportunities and field experiences are enriching, but having my students know that I believe in them and truly care about them are my greatest rewards,” Davis said.

Davis has 12 years of teaching experience, and has taught at Wilson High School for the past eight.

“Music is vital to learning. When learning styles are recognized, music generates outcomes in which a sense of accomplishment and pride connects to personal experiences,” Davis said. “I do my best to give [the students] the tools and the encouragement needed to be creative. I want them to be able to display their creative skills to the utmost during any performance no matter the size of the audience. Teaching choral music is one of the greatest opportunities in the world to express what I genuinely love to do.”

Davis received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Education from Columbia College, and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction: Integrated Teaching through the Arts from Lesley University, according to the Florence One news release. Davis will represent the district in this year’s South Carolina Teacher of the Year Program.

Below is a full list from the news release of each school’s teacher of the year for the 2017-18 year:

Julie Causey, Briggs Elementary; Carolyn Ford, Carver Elementary; Adrina Davis, L.T. Davis Elementary; Lauren Greenway, Delmae Elementary; Laura Stoughton, Dewey Carter Elementary; Patricia Byrd, Florence Career Center; Stephanie Weatherford, Greenwood Elementary; Vanessa Harkless, Lester Elementary; Brandi McKay, McLaurin Elementary; Beth Davids, Moore Intermediate; Ramona Faison, North Vista Elementary; Ann Anderson, Royall Elementary; Kevin George, Rush Academy; Alexandra Sirbu-Green, Savannah Grove Elementary; Pamela M. Daniels, Sneed Middle; Roslynn Elom, South Florence High; Kelsey McGinty, Southside Middle; Lillian West, Timrod Elementary; Tamika Bacchus, Wallace-Gregg Elementary; Carla Summersett, West Florence High; Tracie Williams-Burns, Williams Middle; and Megerlyn Davis, Wilson High.

