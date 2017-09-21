Hartsville man, teen accused of shooting man, setting fire to mobile home to cover up murder

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old are now in custody and warrants have been served for murder and arson after they allegedly shot a man in Hartsville, then placed his body in a mobile home and set it on fire to cover up the murder, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the DCSO have obtained murder warrants for 22-year-old Ky’Ron Earl Jamal Peterson, and 17-year-old Darius Cedric Gibson, both of Hartsville, for the death of Dominic Alton Midgett, according to a news release.

On September 5, Midgett was found dead in a mobile home fire on Persimmons Drive in Hartsville. Officials allege that Peterson and Gibson shot Midgett, then attempted to cover up the murder by placing his body in the mobile home and setting it on fire. Peterson and Gibson are also facing two count of arson.

Peterson was found in Columbia on Sept. 16 and was arrested by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the release states. He was found with illegal narcotics, and is also being charged by SLED with distribution of methamphetamine. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and will be brought to Darlington County for arraignment upon his release.

Gibson was arrested on Sept.19 and denied bond on Sept. 21, officials stated. He remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.