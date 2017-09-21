Delta to introduce flights from China to Atlanta in 2018; mayor touts 'one-stop' flights to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced Wednesday that one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach are coming. Brad Dean, the President of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce clarified that Delta is introducing a new flight connecting Shanghai to Atlanta, allowing travelers from China to then connect to Myrtle Beach.

Delta announced on July 19 that they were expanding their trans-Pacific service with a non-stop flight from Shanghai to Atlanta, providing one-stop access from Shanghai to not just Myrtle Beach, but over 150 destinations in the United States and Latin America.

“Bringing the tourists who spend the most in the US to Myrtle Beach just got easier,” Rhodes announced in a post on his John Rhodes for Mayor Facebook page. “Delta has made official what we have all been working to get done for years.”

Rhodes said that Myrtle Beach is “now positioned to be a major player” in bringing dollars from China back to America.

The post concludes by thanking business leaders, partners and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce for their help in the effort.

Chamber of Commerce President Brad Dean provided the following statement:

China is the largest source of inbound travel to the U.S. outside of North America, with Chinese travelers spending $33 Billion in the U.S. each year. Currently we lack non-stop air service from China to our region but that will change next year, with a new Delta flight connecting Shanghai to Atlanta. By making it easier and more affordable for Chinese travelers to fly here, we can promote a one-stop flight to Myrtle Beach and can also partner with other destinations like Savannah and Charleston to promote a multi-city tour. Bringing Chinese visitors to our community will grow our local economy, create jobs, and generate taxes for schools and roads.

According to Google Flights data, there are already at least three flight paths that connect Myrtle Beach to Shanghai with one stop: a Delta flight that connects through Detroit, Michigan, a Spirit flight that connects through Detroit, and a United flight that connects through Newark, New Jersey.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.