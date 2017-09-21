Firefighters respond to double-wide mobile home fire near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on North Highway 57 at Bessent Lane near Little River Thursday morning.

At about 7 a.m., an Horry County Fire Rescue crew responded to the double-wide mobile home fire that appeared to be under renovation to find smoke showing, according to Chief Fowler. They did a search of the home, but it didn’t look like anyone was home.

The crew went on to do overhaul and clean up operations, Fowler said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.