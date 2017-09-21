Firefighters respond to double-wide mobile home fire near Little - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters respond to double-wide mobile home fire near Little River

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on North Highway 57 at Bessent Lane near Little River Thursday morning.

At about 7 a.m., an Horry County Fire Rescue crew responded to the double-wide mobile home fire that appeared to be under renovation to find smoke showing, according to Chief Fowler. They did a search of the home, but it didn’t look like anyone was home.

The crew went on to do overhaul and clean up operations, Fowler said.

    Delta bringing one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach, Mayor Rhodes says

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:25 AM EDT
    Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced Wednesday that one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach are coming. "Bringing the tourists who spend the most in the US to Myrtle Beach just got easier," Rhodes announced in a Facebook post. "Delta has made official what we have all been working to get done for years."

  • Darlington County Fire gets brand new tanker

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:57 AM EDT
    The Darlington County Fire District is now the proud owner of a new $300,000 fire truck. Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said the new tanker truck was needed because most of the department's trucks were built in the 80s. The new truck can haul up to 1,800 gallons of water to a fire.

    UPDATE: Conway Police Dept. serves warrants on suspect in deadly CresCom Bank robbery

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:17 AM EDT
    On Wednesday, the Conway Police Department served warrants on Brandon Michael Council for the murders of two CresCom Bank employees and the armed robbery that occurred on August 21. A federal grand jury also returned a multiple-count indictment for Council.

