Darlington County Fire gets brand new tanker

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -The Darlington County Fire District is now the proud owner of a new $300,000 fire truck.

Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said the new tanker truck was needed because most of the department’s trucks were built in the 80s.

The new truck can haul up to 1,800 gallons of water to a fire.

Another unique feature: it can function as a tanker and a fire engine. This means the truck can not only hold a massive amount of water, but it can pump a lot of water as well.

"It’s first due to the H.B. Robinson Power Plant. That’s a big deal. Not only that, but it’s one of the most heavily-populated areas that we have in our fire coverage. We wanted to be able to get the water there. Obviously, we have rural water setting in Darlington County. We wanted to get water there and fight fire with one truck,” Flowers said

The truck is three years in the making.

The chief added the department took its time in designing the truck to make sure it would be perfect for the people it serves.

WMBF learned the new truck is also boosting morale amongst the crew.

The goal is to phase out the current trucks that were built in the 80s; the chief said he hopes to have the new truck around for a long time.

“We plan to keep it for a long time. That’s one of thing I can say about the fire district. We have done a very good job at keeping our equipment up and running. Whatever we need to do to keep things in working fashion, that’s what we are going to do,” Flowers said.

The Chief said they are looking at soon buying three more new tankers.

