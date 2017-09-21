Darlington County Fire gets brand new tanker

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced Wednesday that one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach are coming. “Bringing the tourists who spend the most in the US to Myrtle Beach just got easier,” Rhodes announced in a Facebook post. “Delta has made official what we have all been working to get done for years.”More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced Wednesday that one-stop flights from China to Myrtle Beach are coming. “Bringing the tourists who spend the most in the US to Myrtle Beach just got easier,” Rhodes announced in a Facebook post. “Delta has made official what we have all been working to get done for years.”More >>
The Darlington County Fire District is now the proud owner of a new $300,000 fire truck. Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said the new tanker truck was needed because most of the department’s trucks were built in the 80s. The new truck can haul up to 1,800 gallons of water to a fire.More >>
The Darlington County Fire District is now the proud owner of a new $300,000 fire truck. Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said the new tanker truck was needed because most of the department’s trucks were built in the 80s. The new truck can haul up to 1,800 gallons of water to a fire.More >>
On Wednesday, the Conway Police Department served warrants on Brandon Michael Council for the murders of two CresCom Bank employees and the armed robbery that occurred on August 21. A federal grand jury also returned a multiple-count indictment for Council.More >>
On Wednesday, the Conway Police Department served warrants on Brandon Michael Council for the murders of two CresCom Bank employees and the armed robbery that occurred on August 21. A federal grand jury also returned a multiple-count indictment for Council.More >>
In an age of weather alerts on smartphones, tweets from around the globe, and continuous weather coverage, it’s hard to imagine how coastal residents of the past were kept informed about hurricanes and other dangerous weather. In the 1890s, it was rockets, not push alerts or texts, that alerted Georgetown residents to approaching hurricanes.More >>
In an age of weather alerts on smartphones, tweets from around the globe, and continuous weather coverage, it’s hard to imagine how coastal residents of the past were kept informed about hurricanes and other dangerous weather. In the 1890s, it was rockets, not push alerts or texts, that alerted Georgetown residents to approaching hurricanes.More >>
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on North Highway 57 at Bessent Lane near Little River Thursday morning.More >>
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on North Highway 57 at Bessent Lane near Little River Thursday morning.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.More >>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder admitted Wednesday the Control-Alt-Delete function used to start up Windows computers is an awkward maneuver.More >>
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder admitted Wednesday the Control-Alt-Delete function used to start up Windows computers is an awkward maneuver.More >>