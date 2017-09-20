New traffic team proving vital to protecting Florence County residents

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - New statistics released for the Florence County Sheriff's Office's new traffic team prove the unit does more than catch speeding drivers.

FCSO officials said they are proud the unit was able to catch four fugitives last month. According to a spokesperson, if it wasn't for the new team, those vehicles may have never been stopped.

There is also a new grant that is allowing the sheriff's office to step up daily patrols.

The FCSO is one of the few sheriff's offices in South Carolina that has a team dedicated to traffic safety.

So, the question is, were the statistics released Tuesday a surprise to the sheriff's office?

"Not so much, it's pretty much what we expected it to be,” said FCSO Maj. Michael Nunn. “The unit however is remarkable. These are highly trained deputies that are doing a great job out there. They're looking at the times and places where fatal accidents occur, focusing their enforcement on those areas."

More than 711 stops were made last month, according to statistics.

