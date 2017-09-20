Questions remain after three women found dead within blocks of one another in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.

The bodies of all three women were discovered within blocks of one another during a two-month span.

Lumberton police said 32-year-old Christina Bennett and 36-year-old Rhonda Jones were found on North Fifth Street on April 18. Following their discovery, 28-year-old Megan Oxendine's body was found on East Eighth Street outside an abandoned house near the train tracks.

The cases have dramatically slowed down but haven't stopped.

"It's not cold; we just ask anyone to please call police. We think there is still information out there," Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker said.

The preliminary examination of the bodies revealed no signs of trauma, according to Parker.

"They were badly decomposed, so that's why we are waiting desperately for the official autopsy results back," he said..

For Megan Oxendine's sister, Taylor Oxendine, her loss is difficult to endure.

“There’s not a day I don’t wake up and not think about her or what’s happened," Taylor Oxendine said. "It makes me really sad. It makes me real sad."

It’s been three-and-a-half months since she found out her sister Megan was gone.

“I just wish something would give and have some closure, at least for my mama, at least for her. She’s lost without her now. The detectives actually called us yesterday for the first time since she’s passed away and they are working with the FBI and really nothing, just updates. They are helping out,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine runs through a gamut of emotions when thinking about the fact that there is someone still out there responsible for her sister's death.

“I feel angry, mad, just sometimes I get thoughts like I think about things I can do to help to find out who did her and these other girls like this," she said. "It makes me so angry they had to take somebody's life - a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunt. She didn’t deserve that. Megan didn’t deserve that. No one deserves that."

The hardest part she said is not being able to get to see her sister.

"It was just bad. I would have liked to see her, but the way she was - her body and everything - but they said it was best we not and just remember the last time we saw her," Oxendine said.

Rather than thinking about the worst parts, she remembers the memories.

“Oh gosh, she was funny, she was crazy, outgoing, she was fun to be around," Oxendine said. "Yeah we hung out all the time before we actually lived together, all of us - me and my husband, and her and her boyfriend. A lot of people loved her. They really did.".

Officials with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office said all three women’s cases are not yet complete and any details will not be released until they are finished.

