Horry County K-9 officer retires after eight years

Horry County K-9 officer Alto is seen here with former handler Dwayne Grainger. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A valued four-legged member of the Horry County Police Department is calling it a career.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, K-9 officer Alto recently ended his law enforcement career after eight years.

Alto worked with two handlers during his time with the department, first with Dwayne Grainger and then with Tabitha O’Riley.

According to information from the HCPD, Alto will become the eighth member of O’Riley’s family, joining her, her husband, their three children and two other dogs.

