Caught on Tape: Suspect steals car, dog then takes deputies on wild chase in oncoming traffic

New statistics released for the Florence County Sheriff's Office's new traffic team prove the unit does more than catch speeding drivers.More >>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.More >>
It's the tape gone viral that started in Florence County, and has now spread across the Carolinas and beyond.More >>
A valued four-legged member of the Horry County Police Department is calling it a career.More >>
It has been a little over a week since Hurricane Irma swept across the Grand Strand, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and flooding to parts of Garden City.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The teacher read the class two books about being transgender without parents or administrators being notified.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
A couple was told via text that their daughter was fatally shot. It turned out not to be true.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>
