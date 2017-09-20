New money available for those impacted by recent natural disasters

A valued four-legged member of the Horry County Police Department is calling it a career.More >>
It has been a little over a week since Hurricane Irma swept across the Grand Strand, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and flooding to parts of Garden City.More >>
More than $80 million is up for grabs to help Pee Dee residents recover from the thousand-year flood and Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Those who live in Horry County should check their mailboxes, as there's a chance they'll find a small yellow card in there.More >>
Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A Florence County deputy was one of four people taken to a hospital on Tuesday following a police chase that was down the wrong way of Interstate 95 at one point, and ended with one suspect being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
A couple was told via text that their daughter was fatally shot. It turned out not to be true.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>
