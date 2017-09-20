New money available for those impacted by recent natural disasters

MARION, SC (WMBF) - More than $80 million is up for grabs to help Pee Dee residents recover from the thousand-year flood and Hurricane Matthew.

Federal government officials have approved the money to be used to help those who are victims and have nowhere else to turn. The grant allows for the state to higher local contractors who will be dedicated to rebuilding and repairing homes that were damaged by the storms.

Of course, there is homework that goes into getting this type of help. Those who are interested first need to reach out to the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office.

The staff will be able to tell those who are interested if they can benefit from the grant.

State officials said those who have any damage from the thousand-year flood or Hurricane Matthew that is still not repaired can give them a call or stop by the Marion County office, located on 1404 N. Main St. in Marion.

