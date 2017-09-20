Federal grand jury returns multiple-count indictment for suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A federal grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment for the suspect in August’s deadly bank robbery in Conway.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, 32-year-old Brandon Council, of Wilson, North Carolina, was charged in the indictment with armed bank robbery resulting in death; use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder; and felon in possession of a firearm.

Council could receive life without the possibility of parole or death for counts one and two, the release stated.

The suspect is accused of robbing the CresCom Bank in Conway on Aug. 21. Shortly after going inside, he allegedly drew a revolver and fatally shot bank teller Donna Major multiple times, the release stated.

Council then allegedly ran into a nearby office and shot and killed bank manager Kathryn Skeen as she hid under her desk, according to the release.

The suspect eventually left the bank with more than $15,000.

In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council confessed to the robbery and told agents that "he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day."

Council will be arraigned on the indictment by a U.S. magistrate judge at the federal courthouse in Florence in the coming weeks, the release stated.

