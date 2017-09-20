FIRST ALERT: Summer-like Thursday, warm weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Late summer warmth and even humidity will linger through Friday with just a brief chance of a stray shower or two.

Tonight will be mild and a bit muggy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly clear skies and just a little bit of haze and fog.

Thursday will see very warm temperatures with afternoon highs reaching 90 inland and into the upper 80s across the Grand Strand. High humidity will keep the summer-like feel going through the day. By the afternoon and evening we'll see a very slight risk of a stray afternoon or evening shower. Thursday's rain chances are only 20%.

Friday will be sunny and dry with daytime temperatures remaining well into the 80s. Friday and the weekend will see plenty of sunshine and a slight drop in humidity keeping a rain-free forecast in place.