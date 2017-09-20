Florence County man arrested on child pornography charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Timmonsville man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing multiple files of child pornography.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Christopher Brian Powers, 29, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.