Florence County man arrested on child pornography charges

A Timmonsville man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing multiple files of child pornography.More >>
The suspect wanted in connection with the June killing of a cab driver in Conway has been taken into custody after barricading himself into a home on Ole Larry Circle off Juniper Bay Road in the Conway area.More >>
An FBI official confirmed that their agency is conducting 'lawful investigative activity' on various locations in Marion County Wednesday. The FBI official did not provide any further details.More >>
A bipartisan pair of South Carolina State Senators are proposing a new monument for the State House grounds that would honor a Union African-American Navy officer from the Palmetto State.More >>
A 9-year-old girl saved her family from a fire at their Darlington County home Tuesday night when she remembered what she learned in school about what to do when a smoke alarm goes off.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.More >>
