UPDATE: Suspect wanted for deadly shooting of cab driver arrested in Juniper Bay area near Conway

The man accused of fatally shooting a cab driver in June was arrested Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Horry County Police Department) The man accused of fatally shooting a cab driver in June was arrested Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
The suspect had barricaded himself in this house on Ole Larry Circle off Juniper Bay Road. (Source: WMBF News) The suspect had barricaded himself in this house on Ole Larry Circle off Juniper Bay Road. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect wanted in connection with the June killing of a cab driver in Conway has been taken into custody after barricading himself into a home on Ole Larry Circle, off Juniper Bay Road, in the Conway area.

Police arrested Marion Javon Campbell shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department. Law enforcement had responded to the residence before 2:30 p.m.

Campbell is wanted in connection with the June 26 shooting death of Dennis Mantel, 66, who was found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.

