Suspect wanted for deadly shooting of cab driver arrested in Juniper Bay area near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect wanted in connection with the June killing of a cab driver in Conway has been taken into custody after barricading himself into a mobile home on Ole Larry Circle, off Juniper Bay Road, in the Conway area.

Police arrested Marion Javon Campbell shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department. Law enforcement had responded to the residence before 2:30 p.m.

Campbell is wanted in connection with the June 26 shooting death of Dennis Mantel, 66, who was found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.

People who live near the mobile home where Campbell barricaded himself say they're happy to know he's off the streets.

"To see something like this, someone like this captured and take him off the hands of the community and see nobody outside that cares, that tells me that things are really changing in this area as far as young people," Cassandra Strothers, whose son lives in the mobile home complex said. "To see a father if he knew about it and he had to know about it condone lets me know that we're not doing the right thing as parents to teach our children right from wrong."

Strothers says her son came in contact with Campbell the day of the murder back in June. She says he had a feeling Campbell was involved.

“He said, ‘That guy knows something about it,'" Strothers said. "'He kept saying that’s the sweetest lick ever. That’s a sweet lick.’ I said, ‘No son, I said these kids today just want to be so proud of something so dangerous like this. They want to have some type of rep. He don’t know nothing about that because I wouldn’t believe that he would be bragging about such a thing.’ And come to find out, it really was him the whole time. And my son said, ‘Mommy either he did it or he knows about it.’ He looked me in the eye and he told me that and he was right.”

