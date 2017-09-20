Horry County Police respond to barricaded subject in Juniper Bay - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Horry County Police respond to barricaded subject in Juniper Bay area

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police confirmed that they have responded to a barricaded subject on Ole Larry Circle off Juniper Bay Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials advise residents to avoid this area if possible. More details are forthcoming.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly