FBI conducting 'lawful investigative activity' in Marion County

Horry County Police confirmed that they have responded to a barricaded subject on Ole Larry Circle off Juniper Bay Road Tuesday afternoon. Police officials advise residents to avoid this area if possible.More >>
An FBI official confirmed that their agency is conducting 'lawful investigative activity' on various locations in Marion County Wednesday. The FBI official did not provide any further details.More >>
A bipartisan pair of South Carolina State Senators are proposing a new monument for the State House grounds that would honor a Union African-American Navy officer from the Palmetto State.More >>
A 9-year-old girl saved her family from a fire at their Darlington County home Tuesday night when she remembered what she learned in school about what to do when a smoke alarm goes off.More >>
A Florence County deputy was one of four people taken to a hospital on Tuesday following a police chase that was down the wrong way of Interstate 95 at one point, and ended with one suspect being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
