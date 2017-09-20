FBI conducting 'lawful investigative activity' in Marion County

Law enforcement officials on scene in Marion County. (Source: Jerel Palmer)

A Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle on scene on Vincent Road. (Source: Jerel Palmer)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An FBI official confirmed that their agency is conducting 'lawful investigative activity' on various locations in Marion County Wednesday.

The FBI official did not provide any further details.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms his office is assisting with this case.

WMBF News has a crew on scene on Vincent Road, where several law enforcement vehicles are stationed.

