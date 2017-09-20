FBI activity in Marion County connected to drug-related federal indictments of 16 people

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The FBI investigative activity in Marion County Wednesday was connected to federal indictments on drug-related charges of 16 people, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment states that the16 people knowingly combined, conspired and agreed to unlawfully possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and/or heroin since May 2016 up until September of this year.

The 16 people named in the indictment are: Glenn Quanta Pernell, a/k/a “GP”; Donald Lee Robinson, a/k/a “Don”; Antonio Debor Gowans, a/k/a “Twin”; Danielle Johnnie Sarvis, a/k/a “Snow Bunny”; Whitney Sad’e Pernell; Hattie F. Pernell; Fatima Flesinears Ford, a/k/a “Tima”; Myra L. Dixon; Cynthia Jantoria William, a/k/a “Cent”; Santerrio Montinez Smith, a/k/a “Big Boy, a/k/a “Yodi”, a/k/a “Terrio”; Dantrell Markeis Smith, a/k/a “Big Baby”; Kevin Gerard Mullins, a/k/a “K-Loe”; Terrence Vernon Fuller, a/k/a Tex; Kevin Barry Myers, a/k/a "Boon", a/k/a "Killer"; Kevin Barry Myers, a/k/a "Baldhead"; Elijah Tyrone Davis, a/k/a "Ty."

The indictment attributes varying amounts of cocaine and/or heroin to each person.

An FBI official confirmed that their agency was conducting 'lawful investigative activity' on various locations in Marion County Wednesday. The FBI official did not provide any further details.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms his office is assisting with this case.

Several law enforcement vehicles were stationed on Vincent Road Wednesday.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this investigative activity and the federal indictments.

