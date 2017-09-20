BBB shares advice to determine if you have, have not been affected by Equifax breach

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Since so many people’s information has been compromised by the Equifax breach, there’s a good chance when you go to the company’s website and put in your information, you'll discover that you're also a victim.

The Equifax breach hit 143 million Americans, or about half the total U.S. population.

If you’re hoping to just ride out the Equifax breach and do nothing about it, you might not have a problem next week or next month or even next year, but you still need to check for red flags just in case.

The cyber attack was discovered back in July. The breach involves names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, even driver’s license numbers.

A local woman says when she heard about the breach, she called TransUnion to make sure her credit hadn’t been hacked.

She said she wasn't sure if she dialed the right or wrong number, but says the person on the other end of the phone sounded like an expert.

However, the woman felt hesitant when the person tried to get her credit card and Social Security numbers without confirming her identity. She said when she didn’t give the information immediately, they hung up the phone.

WMBF News talked to Coastal Carolina Better Business Bureau's CEO about this situation.

He said while Equifax users are impacted by the breach, you should still check your information if you have TransUnion or Expedia because they are all one in the same.

"There's no shortage of crooks in this world and if one can be breached, you got to wonder about the others. I don't know if I'd be overly concerned but I would check my credit reports. Those kind of things, you need to be very cautious," said John D'Ambrosio.

People should be on the lookout for things like new credit card accounts they don’t recognize, or medical bills they don’t think belong to them.

If you have been affected, you should monitor your credit card statements carefully. If you see a fraudulent charge, report it to your bank or credit card company immediately, so the charge can be reversed and a new card issued.

Also, keep receipts in case you need to prove which charges you authorized and which you did not. Additionally, know that scammers are calling and impersonating legitimate businesses, organizations and charities.

The BBB says the best thing you can do to prevent falling victim is to hang up.

If you feel like you gave your personal information to an imposter, it’s time to change any compromised passwords, account numbers or security questions.

"You have to be your own sheriff and track this stuff down. If someone just calls you on the phone and asks you for that information, it's likely they're part of the problem and once they get your information, the sky's the limit," D'Ambrosio said.

The BBB says scammers are claiming to be Equifax by calling to verify your account information. If you receive a call like that, hang up and don’t share anything.

Equifax representatives will not call you out of the blue.

If you've checked your accounts or reports and are still concerned, the BBB suggests you freeze your credit reports for a while until this breach gets resolved.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.