9-year-old girl hears smoke alarm, saves family from house fire in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 9-year-old girl saved her family from a fire at their Darlington County home Tuesday night when she remembered what she learned in school about what to do when a smoke alarm goes off.

The Darlington Fire Department got the call for the house fire on High Hill Road in Darlington County at about 11:45 p.m., according to Chief Ricky Flowers. The fire started in the back porch area, which is in the middle of the home.

The family’s 9-year-old daughter was woken up by the smoke alarm, Flowers said. When she heard it, she remembered what she learned in school: she ran out of her bedroom, woke her parents up, and got them out of the house. She learned at school to get everyone out of the house and into the front yard.

When firefighters arrived, they were met in the yard by the family - the girl and her two parents - and told everyone was already out.

Chief Flowers said that if she had not heard the fire alarm when she did, the fire would have blocked exits to the house.

Firefighters were able to save most, if not all, of their belongings, Chief Flowers sad. There was some damage to the home, but nothing was damaged that can’t be replaced.

The fire department plans to hold a news conference soon to present this little girl with a plaque for her heroism, Chief Flowers said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, according to a news release from the organization. They are also providing comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

