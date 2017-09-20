Remember your open burning laws during the colder months

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the temperatures drop and the colder months are right around the corner, you may be tempted to light a fire or clean up you yard, but you should remember the open burning laws for your area before you let sparks fly.

In the city of Myrtle Beach, open burning is not allowed unless it is done in an approved container and flames don't extend past three feet. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department wants to make sure your fire is controlled and you have a fire extinguisher or something to put it out nearby in case it gets out of control.

"It just needs to be something thats concrete or metal where the fire is not going to get out of that container and not catch anything else around it on fire. We prefer those fire pits that are kind of off the ground, those metal ones, that are only going to get so big," said Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

However, if you live in Horry County, open burning is allowed as long as you notify the South Carolina Forestry Commission. Each county has it's own toll free number you are required to call to notify the Forestry Commission. If you fail to do so, you could face a $470 fine.

The Forestry Commission allows natural vegetation only to be burned. That includes tree limbs, branches, and leaves. You are not allowed to burn trash, plastic, tires or finished lumber.

You must burn debris on the site they originally came from. In other words, you are not allowed to take branches or trees from your neighbors house and burn them on your property.

Evans said its important to remember to be at least 25 feet away from your house or structure.

To find the phone number to notify the South Carolina Forestry Commission for your county, click here.