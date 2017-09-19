Local Golf Prodigy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mia Gray isn't quite old enough to drive a car. But she sure can drive a golf ball.



"Probably around 210 to 220ish. I can get up to 240 (yards) on a good strike," said 12 year old golf phenom Mia Gray.



At only 12 years old, Gray isn't just the top golfer for Carolina Forest High School. The seventh grader is one of the top junior (golfers) in the country for her age.



"Top 20 at the U.S. Kids World Championship this year. Just recently I placed 12th individually in a big high school competition.



Playing over two hundred rounds of golf in the past four years alone, Mia works to perfect her craft daily.



"She has put in a lot of work and the gains that she's made in the last couple of years I would say are just extraordinary," said Mia's golf coach Russ Brown.



While Gray continues to grow as a player. She isn't worried about the older competition.



"I really don't think too much about the age of the girls I'm playing against. I just try to go out there and do my best," said Gray.



Having dominated courses across the Carolina's. Mia already has her sights set on a top program in the Tar Heel State.



"I hope to go to Duke and play at that college. Then hopefully go to the LPGA someday."



Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.