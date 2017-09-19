Two charged with breaking into Marion restaurant

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) - Two men were arrested and charged with breaking into a Marion area restaurant and causing damage.

Authorities said Quashayn Bethea and Devon Bethea were arrested Sunday. According to Marion police, the two were hiding inside Cabanas Grill when law enforcement found them.

Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie said police got to the restaurant before the pair were able to grab anything inside.

The two were each charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy, malicious damage to real property valued less than $2,000, petit larceny and possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years or age.

Additionally, Devon Bethea was also charged with possession of burglary tools.

