Wrong-way chase down highway ends in crash that injured four, including deputy

The dog that was lost in the car-jacking and resulting car chase. The dog was found Wednesday morning.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County deputy was one of four people taken to a hospital on Tuesday following a police chase that was down the wrong way of Interstate 95 at one point, and ended with one suspect being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said the incident began with a carjacking somewhere in the area of Ebenezer Road in Florence.

The suspect then led deputies on a pursuit. Video obtained from viewer Sarah Nicole O'Brien Wednesday shows that at one point, both the truck driven by the suspect and at least one deputy were driving the wrong way down I-95.

One law enforcement officer’s cruiser was involved in a collision with a third-party vehicle, according to Nunn.

At that point, the South Carolina Highway Patrol took over the chase, Nunn said. He added that the suspect’s car struck other vehicles during the pursuit.

It ended around mile marker 170 on I-95, when the suspect was arrested. The person was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The name of the suspect and the specific charges were not immediately available. Nunn said the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the incident since both Florence County deputies and highway patrol troopers were involved.

The owner of the vehicle that was carjacked said he lost everything in his truck, including his dog. Thankfully, Cooper was found Wednesday morning.

