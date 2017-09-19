Deputy among four injured in chase on I-95 in Florence County, suspect taken into custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County deputy was one of four people taken to a hospital on Tuesday following a police chase on Interstate 95 that ended with one suspect being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said the incident began with a carjacking somewhere in the area of Ebenezer Road in Florence.

The suspect then led deputies on a pursuit. One law enforcement officer’s cruiser was involved in a collision with a third-party vehicle, according to Nunn.

At that point, the South Carolina Highway Patrol took over the chase, Nunn said. He added that the suspect’s car struck other vehicles during the pursuit.

It ended around mile marker 170 on I-95, when the suspect was arrested. The person was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The name of the suspect and the specific charges were not immediately available. Nunn said the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the incident since both Florence County deputies and highway patrol troopers were involved.

