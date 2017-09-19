Florence brewery to expand its operation

Seminar Brewing is taking over a new location in Florence and making a $1 million investment.More >>
National Hazing Prevention Week is underway and campuses like Coastal Carolina University are taking action to promote the prevention of hazing.More >>
The Horry County Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that calls for the development of a joint industrial and business park between Horry and Marion counties.More >>
Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.More >>
A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to drug and weapons charges.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Kansas City police said they found Randy Potter's decomposed body in his vehicle eight months after he disappeared.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
