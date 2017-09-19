Horry council approves development of a joint industrial and business park

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that calls for the development of a joint industrial and business park between Horry and Marion counties.

According to the ordinance, the property will be located in the Atlantic Center in Horry County.

The new development is expected to bring 40 to 50 new jobs to Horry County. Officials also said this will help diversify the county’s economy.

This project is expected to be completed by mid-2018.

