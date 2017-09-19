CCU Greek Life takes stand against hazing

National Hazing Prevention Week is underway and campuses like Coastal Carolina University are taking action to promote the prevention of hazing.More >>
The Horry County Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that calls for the development of a joint industrial and business park between Horry and Marion counties.More >>
Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.More >>
A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to drug and weapons charges.More >>
A dental assistant was arrested Monday for allegedly obtaining prescription sedatives unlawfully while on the job.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
Kenneth Gleason is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, authorities said Tuesday.More >>
