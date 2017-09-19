CCU Greek Life takes stand against hazing

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - National Hazing Prevention Week is underway and campuses like Coastal Carolina University are taking action to promote the prevention of hazing.

With over 11,000 students enrolled at CCU, many of which are involved in Greek Life, hazing is something the campus takes very seriously.

Dr. Debbie Conner, CCU's vice president of campus life and student engagement, has worked closely with on-campus organizations for over 20 years. She said if any type of hazing is reported on campus that, organization could be shut down indefinitely.

"Any organization that we find has direct allegations of hazing, we have worked with their national organizations to suspend them for an extended period of time or close the chapter forever," Conner said.

This week, Greek Life students are coming together to help bring awareness to hazing and show students what Greek Life can offer.

Madeline Filling joined CCU Greek Life her freshmen year, but the issue of hazing did make her hesitant.

"I can honestly say, as soon as I join an organization, I have never felt more safe or protected and loved by my sisters ever before," said Filling.

The last case of hazing on the CCU campus was reported in October 2016. All reports of hazing are made public as part of the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act and can be found on the CCU website.

Anonymous reports of hazing can also be filed online by any student in any organization.

Hazing rules and regulations are for all on-campus organizations, not just Greek Life.

The organization Stop Hazing reports more than half of college students involved in organizations experience some form of hazing.

Students can also anonymously report any incidents to the national anti-hazing hotline, (888) NOT-HAZE.

