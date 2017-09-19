Pawleys Island man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking, gun charge; sentenced to 15 years

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to drug and weapons charges.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Kneshon Raheime Pino, 30, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin, four to 14 grams, and unlawful possession of a sawed-off rifle.

Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced Pino to 15 years for the drug charge and 10 years for the gun charge, the release stated. The charges will run concurrently for a total of 15 years.

On March 2, 2016, the defendant was stopped by agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, who were conducting surveillance of a drug deal, according to the release.

When Pino got out of the vehicle, agents smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. They also reportedly saw a digital scale, two cellphones and two plastic bags that contained heroin.

Additionally, a vacuum-packed bag of marijuana and a backpack containing two bags of marijuana and a bag of crack cocaine were also found inside, the release stated.

The suspect was arrested on the gun charge on Aug. 17, 2017, after officers executed a search warrant at his home. Drugs believed to be heroin, marijuana and hydrocodone, along with the sawed-off rifle and other firearms, were reportedly found inside the residence.

According to the release, the weapon was a Colt M4 carbine rifle that had a 12.5-inch barrel, which is illegal in South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.