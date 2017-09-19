Myrtle Beach dental assistant charged with obtaining prescription drugs illegally while on the job

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A dental assistant was arrested Monday for allegedly obtaining prescription sedatives unlawfully while on the job.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Kathleen Capra, 48, was charged with theft of controlled substances.

She was released Monday evening on a $1,000 bond.

An arrest warrant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control states the suspect unlawfully obtained a quantity of alprazolam, or Xanax, and took it while performing her duties as a dental assistant at a Myrtle Beach area dentist’s office located on Cipriana Drive.

The incident reportedly happened on or about Dec. 21, 2016, the warrant stated.

