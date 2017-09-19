Residents create unique memorial for Conway bank robbery victims

A memorial rock garden was created in honor of the two women who died during a Conway bank robbery in August. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway residents have come up with a unique way to honor the two women tragically killed during a bank robbery last month.

Members of the local group “Conway Rocks" painted a number of stones in various shapes, sizes and colors and placed them in a memorial for Katie Skeen and Donna Major, the two women who lost their lives during the robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Aug. 21.

Information on the Conway Rocks Facebook page states a memorial rock garden at the CresCom Bank on 16th Avenue, in the Coastal Centre shopping center, will house the stones.

Participants in Conway Rocks who find a painted stone are usually asked to hide it for someone else to locate.

In this case, group organizers are asking that the rocks stay put and serve as a permanent memorial to Skeen and Major.

The suspect in their killings, 32-year-old Brandon Council, appeared before a federal judge last Thursday in Florence for the first time.

Council faces two counts of murder, as well as one count each of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

The judge told the defendant the allegations and charges in this case make him eligible for the death penalty, although prosecutors have not yet determined if they will be seeking it.

