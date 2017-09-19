Multiple agencies assisting in Marlboro County manhunt following vehicle chase

The City of Darlington will be accepting bids Tuesday for a project to dig out and improve several ditches in the city of Darlington, including the foul-smelling ditch of Chalmers Street that residents have been complaining about.More >>
Police are searching for a person who led law enforcement on a vehicle chase in Marlboro County before jumping out of his car and running away on foot.More >>
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the number of drownings this year was significantly lower than last summer. In 2016, there were 20 distressed swimmer calls in Myrtle Beach and 13 drownings. Eight of those drownings happened before the 4th of July. This year, there were 15 distressed swimmer calls. One person was pulled from the ocean back in July and died, but it is unclear if drowning was the cause of death. The Myrtle Beach Fire Depart...More >>
Some of the best rated “South Carolina beers” are on tap in Florence. In a list overflowing with brewers in the Lowcountry, Seminar Brewing managed to land two of its beers in BeerAdvocate’s Top Rated South Carolina Beers list. Citrocity comes in at 30th and Craver Peanut Butter Porter sits in 72nd.More >>
Horry County firefighters spent today at the Conway Recreation Center Outdoor Pool, but not to relax.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
