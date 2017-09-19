Multiple agencies assisting in Marlboro County manhunt following vehicle chase

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are searching for a person who led law enforcement on a vehicle chase in Marlboro County before jumping out of his car and running away on foot.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff’s Lt. Sarah Albarri, the chase started around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Old Wire Road. Police attempted to stop the person, as he was a possible burglary suspect, she added.

Albarri said the search was continuing just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Wire Road. A dog team is being used, and Marlboro County deputies are being assisted by law enforcement agents from Chesterfield and Darlington counties, as well as McColl police officers.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.