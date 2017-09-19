Florence brewery hops on list of state's best beers

Seminar Brewing managed to land two of its beers in BeerAdvocate’s Top Rated South Carolina Beers list. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Some of the best rated “South Carolina beers” are on tap in Florence.

In a list overflowing with brewers in the Lowcountry, Seminar Brewing managed to land two of its beers in BeerAdvocate’s Top Rated South Carolina Beers list. Citrocity comes in at 30th and Craver Peanut Butter Porter sits in 72nd.

Reviewers for BeerAdvocate rate look, smells, taste, feel and overall on a scale of one to five. Citrocity scored a 4.17 with 55 ratings. The site says it’s available year-round. The porter scored 4.01 after 38 ratings. BeerAdvocate says it’s “a tribute to the spirit of experimentation and peanut pioneer, George Washington Carver,” noting its “chocolatey notes with a velvet-smooth peanut flavor.”

The only other top-100 beer you can get in the Grand Strand or Pee Dee according to BeerAdvocate is New South Brewing Company’s Lily the Great. The Myrtle Beach original ranks 75th.

The best beer brewed in the Palmetto State is apparently Westbrook Brewing Company’s Mexican Coffee Cake. Westbrook Brewing is in Mt. Pleasant. Its beers make up more than a third of the top 100, 36 in all. The brewery landed nine of the top ten spots.

“It’s very cool that people are enjoying what we do,” said owner Edward Westbrook. “It never gets old!”

He said the brewery gets ideas for new beers from a variety of sources, including what other brewers are doing.

As far as what it takes to brew a great beer, Westbrook said that’s up to the drinker.

“I think a ‘great beer’ is a beer that is exactly what the person drinking it wants it to be at whatever place or time they happen to be drinking it,” he said.

