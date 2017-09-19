Suspect in custody after breaking into home in Timmonsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after reportedly breaking into one home and trying to break into another in Timmonsville Tuesday.

A man broke into an apartment in the area of Honda Way, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown. A woman was home at the time of the break-in.

The suspect then attempted to break into another home, Chief Brown said.

It took authorities about an hour to apprehend the home invasion suspect, and the manhunt was wrapped by about 12:30 p.m., Chief Brown said.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, Chief Brown said.

