Man shot in the chest in Mullins Sunday night

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday night in Mullins.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old male was shot in the chest area while in a home on Dillon Street in Mullins, according to Capt. Graham with City of Mullins Police.

There were two people in the home at the time of the shooting, according to Capt. Graham.

According to police, the man that lived at the home attempted to take the injured man by vehicle to the ER and came upon officers on the way.

They stopped to get aid from the officers who contacted dispatch and requested an ambulance.

The injured man was then taken by the ambulance to an ER, and is in stable condition, according to Capt. Graham.

The Mullins Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation but expect to be able to release additional information later this week.

