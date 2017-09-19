Teen arrested for having handgun he bought 'off the street' in car on charter school property

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a police K-9 alerted to his vehicle during a random search at Myrtle Beach-area charter school, and police found a gun inside that the student admitted was bought "off the street" and probably stolen.

On Monday, an Horry County Police K-9 was called out by the Palm Charter High School administration to do random searches of the classrooms, common areas and parking lot, an HCPD report states. K-9 Ilsa alerted to a truck in the parking lot.

Police brought the student, Preston Provencal, to the car and told him it would be searched for narcotics. Provencal told police he had a pistol under the front seat, adding that he “bought it off the street and it was probably stolen,” the report states.

The truck was searched and a mason jar with green material believed to be marijuana residue was found in the center console, according to the police report. Police also found a black Bersa .380 handgun in a black holster with two full magazines of ammunition. The report notes that as a 17 year old, Provencal is unable to possess a handgun under state law.

Provencal was arrested and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was charged with carrying weapons on school property, and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful, and remains in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

