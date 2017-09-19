Teen arrested for having handgun he bought 'off the street' in car on charter school property

Emergency managers in South Carolina are expecting a “slight delay” in recovery funding from the federal government because of a freeze in place after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
Emergency managers in South Carolina are expecting a “slight delay” in recovery funding from the federal government because of a freeze in place after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
A suspect is in custody after reportedly breaking into one home and trying to break into another in Timmonsville Tuesday.More >>
A suspect is in custody after reportedly breaking into one home and trying to break into another in Timmonsville Tuesday.More >>
Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.More >>
Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.More >>
17-year-old was arrested after a police K-9 alerted to his vehicle during a random search at Myrtle Beach-area charter school, and police found a gun inside that the student admitted was bought "off the street" and probably stolen.More >>
17-year-old was arrested after a police K-9 alerted to his vehicle during a random search at Myrtle Beach-area charter school, and police found a gun inside that the student admitted was bought "off the street" and probably stolen.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>