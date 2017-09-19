Crews respond to fire at car crushing yard in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a car crushing yard in Marion County Tuesday morning.

The large brush fire was first reported at Don’s Car Crushing on Ellerbee Court at 8:40 a.m., and reports indicated that a building was in danger from the fire, according to a post from the Marion Rural Fire Department. That department responded, along with mutual aid from the Temperance Hill Fire Department, the City of Marion Fire Department City of Mullins Fire and Rescue, and the Rains Fire Department.

Tangers from the Dillon County Station 2 and Windy Hill Fire Department were also requested.

The fire was under control at about 10:10 a.m., and firefighters will remain on scene with a ladder truck from Windy Hill for continued fire and tanker operations, the post states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.