Crews respond to fire at car crushing yard in Marion County

Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.More >>
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a car crushing yard in Marion County Tuesday morning. The large brush fire was first reported at Don’s Car Crushing on Ellerbee Court at 8:40 a.m., and reports indicated that a building was in danger from the fire, according to a post from the Marion Rural Fire Department.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing from the Murrells Inlet area since Thursday, September 14.More >>
The man who was arrested in Myrtle Beach in February for reportedly purchasing a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof” has been transferred to a New York correctional facility, and a request to extend his psychiatric evaluation has been granted.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Animal Control rescued a pelican from the beach on Saturday after a group of people found it sitting there and not moving. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was performing their last beach patrol of the season when they came across the group who found the pelican sitting on the beach, according to a Facebook post from the department.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
