UPDATE: Missing Murrells Inlet teen found safe

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Haley Renee Wagal. (Source: HCPD) Haley Renee Wagal. (Source: HCPD)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old who had been missing from the Murrells Inlet area since Sept. 14 has been located.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department's Facebook page Tuesday night, Haley Renee Wagal was returned safely.

Wagal had last been seen in the area of Bay Road in Murrells Inlet after leaving the Seacoast Youth Center, according to information from the HCPD.

