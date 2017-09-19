Police searching for teen missing from Murrells Inlet since Thursday

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing from the Murrells Inlet area since Thursday, September 14.

Haley Renee Wagal was last seen in the area of Bay Road in Murrells Inlet after leaving the Seacoast Youth Center, according to information from the Horry County Police Department. Wagal may be in the Myrtle Beach area.

Wagal is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, 140 pounds in weight with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

