Pelican removed from beach by animal control, taken to veterinary hospital

The pelican was found on the beach by a group of beach-goers. It was removed and taken to a veterinary hospital. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Animal Control rescued a pelican from the beach on Saturday after a group of people found it sitting there and not moving.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was performing their last beach patrol of the season when they came across the group who found the pelican sitting on the beach, according to a Facebook post from the department. It was not moving, but when a wave hit him, he woke up a bit.

The firefighters called in MBPD Animal Control, who removed it from the beach and took it to ARK Veterinary Hospital, the post states.

It’s very uncommon for these birds to come up on land; it can be a sign that they are sick or dying, and can be dangerous, according to MBFR.

“Hopefully this little guy will be alright and returned to the wild once it has been evaluated,” the post states.

MBPD officials say that if you come across a marine animal on the beach, keep your distance, don’t touch it, and call 843-918-1382 to report it to MBPD.

“Somebody from their Marine Unit or Animal Control will come down to take care of the animal, but we don't want you to get hurt or sick from trying to assist one of these animals," officials stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.