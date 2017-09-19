Accident causes traffic back-up on Forestbrook Road

Myrtle Beach Police Animal Control rescued a pelican from the beach on Saturday after a group of people found it sitting there and not moving. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was performing their last beach patrol of the season when they came across the group who found the pelican sitting on the beach, according to a Facebook post from the department.More >>
A traffic accident on Forestbrook Road near Ambrosia Loop is backing up traffic in the area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and viewer reports.More >>
Four members of the Conway Fire Department and two Conway Police officers were recognized Monday for risking their lives by entering a canal full of water in a heroic effort to rescue a victim trapped in a submerged vehicle in June.More >>
The Planning Commission will hear from two more stakeholders that will give them input on the proposed entertainment overlay district today. The Oceanfront Merchants Association and Downtown Redevelopment Corporation are expected to speak at the city’s planning commission meeting and give more information on the impacts an overlay district could have.More >>
The Horry County School Board met Monday evening to discuss its five year plan. The meeting consisted mostly of presentations given to the board discussing statistics and numbers relating to things like population, growth and finances.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.More >>
