Accident causes traffic back-up on Forestbrook Road

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Viewer image of the accident on Forestbrook Rd. (Source: Jacqui Harris) Viewer image of the accident on Forestbrook Rd. (Source: Jacqui Harris)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic accident on Forestbrook Road near Ambrosia Loop is backing up traffic in the area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and viewer reports.

The SCHP reported the accident occurred at about 7:17 a.m. Tuesday morning, noting that EMS crews were en route.

A viewer sent several images of a truck upturned in a ditch on the side of the road on Forestbrook Road on Heron Circle, near Ambrosia Loop. Another viewer reported a significant traffic backup on Forestbrook Rd.

