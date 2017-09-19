Firefighters, officers, civilians recognized for trying to save victim from overturned car in swamp

Several jumped into a Conway swamp to help a person whose car overturned in the water. (Source: Justin Fowler)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Four members of the Conway Fire Department and two Conway Police officers were recognized Monday for risking their lives by entering a canal full of water in a heroic effort to rescue a victim trapped in a submerged vehicle in June.

Conway Fire’s Sergeant Ryan Clyde, Firefighter Jake Drew, Fire Lieutenant (Ret.) Jimmy Hammond and Conway Police officers Shane Carter and Logan Long joined three civilians, James Roberts, James Sanders, and Darren Watts in the rescue attempt, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Fire Department.

The civilians were already in the water trying to rescue the trapped occupant when the firefighters and officers entered the swamp to join the rescue effort.

Hammond arrived in his personal vehicle and attached a winch cable to upright the vehicle, allowing the personnel to access the victim. The victim was removed from the submerged vehicle and taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center.

“The victim unfortunately died from injuries sustained in the accident, but these heroic actions were above the normal call of duty,” the post states. “We were honored to have Mr. James Sanders also join us tonight. He was awarded a Conway Police and Conway Fire challenge coin as a small token of our appreciation.”

In addition to the Employee of the Month honors, the Conway Fire personnel also received the department’s Award of Excellence, and the officers received the State of South Carolina’s Lifesaving Award.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on June 30 in the area of 1700 Church Street.

